2 boys voted ‘Cutest Couple’ at NY High School

The senior class at a suburban New York High School voted two boys as ‘Cutest Couple’ this year. Carmel High School seniors Dylan Meehan and Brad Taylor started dating each other a year ago.

“Yeah, our friends are giving it to us about being Internet famous,” said 18-year-old Dylan Meehan, a senior at Carmel High School.

“We’ve never had any problems at all,” added 17-year-old senior Brad Taylor. “As a matter of fact, before the results, people were telling us ahead of time, ‘You guys are going to win hands down.'”

However, officials were concerned enough that they checked with the boys and their parents before the “cutest couple” selection was memorialized in the yearbook.

Congratulations to Carmel High School for being accepting of the LGBT Community. Share your thoughts in the comment section.

    I think this is fantastic! Glad to see a school that is so accepting and willing to deal with criticism that will undoubtedly come.

