All you summer lovers please don’t hate me, but it is THAT time again. Time for us snow lovers to start thinking about all the exciting gay & lesbian ski weeks planned for 2013!
NOW is the time you will find the best travel deals to popular ski resorts.
We here at Out & About Travel have been customizing ski packages for almost 15 years and are more than happy to assist you.
Here is sample of upcoming gay & lesbian ski weeks:
- Utah Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: January 9-13, 2013
- Aspen Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: January 13-20, 2013
- Stowe, Vermont’s Winter Rendezvous Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: January 23-27, 2013
- Whistler Pride Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: February 3-10, 2013
- Telluride Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: February 22-March 3, 2013
- Canadian Rockies Gay Ski Tour: March 16-23, 2013
- Mammoth Mountain Gay & Lesbian Ski Week – March 13-17, 2013
We will be updating our web site, http://www.gayskitrips.com in the coming weeks with more information.
In the meantime be sure to email us at info@gaytravelpros.com for assistance planning your getaway.
See you on the slopes!
Desiree
4 thoughts on “2013 Gay & Lesbian Ski Weeks”
hello, I am very interested in the Telluride Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: February 22-March 3, 2013. I have never been to a ski resort before and would like more info on this.. There is a small group of us from Florida that are planning to go this year.
Hi Jim –
I just sent you an email from travlgrrl@aol.com
Please let me know if you do not receive it.
You can also reach me at info@gaytravelpros.com
Thanks so much! 🙂
Desiree
