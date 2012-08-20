2013 Gay & Lesbian Ski Weeks

All you summer lovers please don’t hate me, but it is THAT time again. Time for us snow lovers to start thinking about all the exciting gay & lesbian ski weeks planned for 2013!

NOW is the time you will find the best travel deals to popular ski resorts.

We here at Out & About Travel have been customizing ski packages for almost 15 years and are more than happy to assist you.

Here is sample of upcoming gay & lesbian ski weeks:

Utah Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: January 9-13, 2013

Aspen Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: January 13-20, 2013

Stowe, Vermont’s Winter Rendezvous Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: January 23-27, 2013

Whistler Pride Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: February 3-10, 2013

Telluride Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: February 22-March 3, 2013

Canadian Rockies Gay Ski Tour: March 16-23, 2013

Mammoth Mountain Gay & Lesbian Ski Week – March 13-17, 2013

We will be updating our web site, http://www.gayskitrips.com in the coming weeks with more information.

In the meantime be sure to email us at info@gaytravelpros.com for assistance planning your getaway.

See you on the slopes!

Desiree