2013 Gay & Lesbian Ski Weeks

All you summer lovers please don’t hate me, but it is THAT time again. Time for us snow lovers to start thinking about all the exciting gay & lesbian ski weeks planned for 2013! 

NOW is the time you will find the best travel deals to popular ski resorts.

We here at Out & About Travel have been customizing ski packages for almost 15 years and are more than happy to assist you. 

Here is sample of upcoming gay & lesbian ski weeks: 

  • Utah Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: January 9-13, 2013
  • Aspen Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: January 13-20, 2013
  • Stowe, Vermont’s Winter Rendezvous Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: January 23-27, 2013
  • Whistler Pride Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: February 3-10, 2013
  • Telluride Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: February 22-March 3, 2013
  • Canadian Rockies Gay Ski Tour: March 16-23, 2013
  • Mammoth Mountain Gay & Lesbian Ski Week – March 13-17, 2013

 We will be updating our web site, http://www.gayskitrips.com in the coming weeks with more information. 

In the meantime be sure to email us at info@gaytravelpros.com for assistance planning your getaway. 

See you on the slopes! 

Desiree

4 thoughts on “2013 Gay & Lesbian Ski Weeks

  • Jim Green
    September 11, 2012 at 2:11 am
    hello, I am very interested in the Telluride Gay & Lesbian Ski Week: February 22-March 3, 2013. I have never been to a ski resort before and would like more info on this.. There is a small group of us from Florida that are planning to go this year.

    Reply
    • Latesha
      March 9, 2017 at 2:01 am
      Reply
  • Cade
    March 9, 2017 at 1:51 am
    Reply

