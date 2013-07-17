Lionsgate and Card Respond to GeeksOUT’s Boycott

GeeksOUT has been busy getting quite a bit of media attention with their intention to boycott the movie Ender’s Game, based on the book of the same name by Orson Scott Card. The short version is that the group doesn’t want to support anything that would generate money for Card, since he has a history of anti-gay marriage writings and associations.

Last week, amid so much buzz and controversy, Lionsgate, Card, and GeeksOUT all made statements about the boycott and future actions in response to the discussion.

Card, in an exclusive statement to Entertainment Weekly, said that those who support gay marriage have no need to worry about those who do not support it because of the Supreme Court’s rulings on the Defense of Marriage Act. His full statement reads:

“Ender’s Game is set more than a century in the future and has nothing to do with political issues that did not exist when the book was written in 1984.

With the recent Supreme Court ruling, the gay marriage issue becomes moot. The Full Faith and Credit clause of the Constitution will, sooner or later, give legal force in every state to any marriage contract recognized by any other state. Now it will be interesting to see whether the victorious proponents of gay marriage will show tolerance toward those who disagreed with them when the issue was still in dispute.”

GeeksOUT responded to Card, saying that there were gay issues in the early 1980’s, “a little something called AIDS,” that the “moot issue” still greatly affects families in the 37 states banning same-sex marriage, and finally, “You’ve got the right to express your opinions and beliefs any way you choose—but you don’t have a right to our money.”

Lionsgate Entertainment, the movie studio of Ender’s Game, added their voice to the fray to try and reason with the boycotters. In a statement last week, Lionsgate distanced itself from Card, saying that they “obviously do not agree with the personal views of Orson Scott Card and those of the National Organization of Marriage.” Their statement goes on to point out that the discussion around Card and the movie are extraneous and that Lionsgate greatly supports the queer community: “The simple fact is that neither the underlying book nor the film itself reflect these views in any way, shape or form… Lionsgate will continue its longstanding commitment to the LGBT community by exploring new ways we can support LGBT causes and, as part of this ongoing process, will host a benefit premiere for ENDER’S GAME.”

Details about the planned benefit have not yet been released, but many have been relieved that Lionsgate responded to important concerns surrounding the issue.

GeeksOUT wasn’t particularly impressed. In another response, GeeksOUT acknowledges what Lionsgate is trying to say, but that their core argument is that “It’s about money. It’s about the money the company has already paid to Card and the potential millions he and the National Organization for Marriage stand to make off of the success of the film—our money.”

Money apparently makes the world go round, and gets everyone riled up. With some months before the movie’s premiere on November 1, GeeksOUT may drop the boycott, though most likely they will continue the movement stubbornly since they have been getting so much attention and feedback.

After hearing several sides, are you planning on boycotting the movie? What would you rather do than see Ender’s Game in theaters? Respond in the comments below.