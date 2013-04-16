Youtube Coming Out Videos Debate

I’m sure all of you have looked at coming out videos on Youtube at some point. Each day somebody who is gay, lesbian, bisexual and/or transgenered submits videos to share their stories with others. These videos help out many kids or even adults who are dealing with coming out. You have a choice to watch these videos or not. The people who are submitting these videos get a lot of feedback either positive or negative. I would like to share with you all one of the negative feedbacks from somebody that is straight. Check out the video below:

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogC_v9C_y_Q]Here’s the Link to “35. Why is it with the gay and lesbian issue and coming out? Zippy Poozelah” Youtube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogC_v9C_y_Q

Question: Is it okay for LGBTQ people showing their coming out stories online especially when straight people don’t get to say hey I’m straight?

My stance is that it is okay to post coming out videos. I am gay and these videos and blogs out there on the web have helped me deal with my own sexuality. My view is if you don’t like a certain video than don’t watch. Everybody is entitled to their own views. We all wish we could be straight and life would be easier. I feel straight people mostly don’t understand what we have to deal with on a daily basis. Be sure to share your views about this in the comments section.