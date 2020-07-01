Gay friendly online casinos

It’s no secret that we also love online casinos. But as with many other hobbies we have, they are not all gay friendly. That is why we want to let you know which casinos to go to when you feel lucky. The best way to go about it might be to look for a casino that is from a very gay friendly country, like the Netherlands. One example of this is the Rainbow Casino, that was advertising all over the last gay parade that took place in Amsterdam. After this day, the casino noticed a strong increase in gay players.

More discretion

Maybe you are a more discreet gay, or you haven’t outed yourself yet, and you are looking for a casino on the low. In that case you can look for a casino portal online. We suggest you go with a Dutch one, as these are more gay friendly in general. Even if they are not obvious about it. Just look for Online Gokken In De Beste Online Casino’s. This means online gambling in the best online casinos. Search these terms on Google and you’ll find the best online casinos in no time. Because besides being gay friendly, the Dutch are also very efficient.

Rainbow Casino

But back to Rainbow Casino. We are huge fans of this online casino and not just because of the bonuses. This is a big part of it though. It starts off right with the Rainbow Casino welcome package. This consists of a no deposit bonus of €10, right after registering. Then, after your first deposit, you’ll receive a bonus of 100% up to €300. The two deposits after that will get you bonuses of 50% up to €500. This is much better than you’ll get at many other online casinos. And we haven’t even mentioned the regular bonuses yet. On Mondays you’ll receive the Be a Queen, Don’t be a Drag bonus that consists of 25 free spins on the Drag Queen slot machine. Then on Wednesdays you are entitled to the Gaga’s Monsters Bonus of 100% up to €200. And on Fridays you are entitled to the Queer Cachback of up to 75% of your losses. In addition to that, there’s a Be Here, Don’t be Square loyalty program with 13 levels. In this program you start as a closeted gay and you end as a drag queen. All of the levels come with their own benefits.

Online Casino Games

If you thought that the bonuses at Rainbow Casino were over the top, wait until you see the games. Of course, Rainbow Casino offers the slot machines that you can also find in other online casinos. Don’t worry, NetEnt, Microgaming, Quickspin and many other big providers are gay friendly and don’t mind to be seen at this casino. However, it’s the live casino where the fun starts. Besides games by Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play live that you can find in many other online casinos, you’ll also find games by Rainbow Live Games. These are live games presented by gay live dealers. Some are discreet, some are even still in the closet and others are completely over the top. And the best part? They present all the best games, from roulette to blackjack, baccarat to casino poker and much more.